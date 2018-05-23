Get ready to toast Leeds’s cocktail stars

THE CITY’s top bars are preparing to showcase the best mixology has to offer at this year’s Cocktails in the City.

Twenty bars will come together in the grand setting of Leeds Town Hall for the festival of Leeds’ finest bartenders on June 1 and 2.

Cocktail fans are invited to join the city’s best mixologists and take part in exciting martini masterclasses and exclusive tasting sessions.

This year, a new Saturday afternoon session will be taking place, as well as evening sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Andrew Scutts, founder of Cocktails in the City, said: “Leeds Town Hall has always provided an exceptional backdrop for Cocktails in the City and after sell-out events in previous years I’m excited to present a new Saturday afternoon session.

“The Leeds bar scene has been developing exponentially in recent years with the exciting development of the Greek Street area, new Victoria Gate development and guests will be able to experience all of this in just a few shorts steps.”

Cocktail lovers can expect a crush of cultures on site from Vice and Virtue’s Caribbean and Yorkshire twisted punch and a sumptuous fruits of the forest espresso martini from Crafthouse alongside sipping inventions from bars such as The Watermark, Angelica and the exquisite Tattu.

Whilst sipping on their favourite drinks and new discoveries, attendees will be able to learn from the best of the best, with mixologists lifting the lid on their secrets to make the best tipples.

Tickets are available online now from www.cocktailsinthecity.com