Get paid to taste coffee by the Yorkshire coast - Whitby company looking for a recruit who’s full of beans!

Whether you take it black, with milk or fill it with sugar, coffee is the kick-starting liquid that we all use to fuel up our days – imagine if you could get paid to make the stuff…

Many of us dream of sipping coffee by the sea and travelling the world.

It’s definitely not your usual job and doesn’t come up very often! Nick Hartley, founder of The Baytown Coffee Company

Well a Yorkshire firm is offering a job which entails just that.

A unique and rare job has popped up at Whitby-based coffee roasters, Baytown Coffee.

They are currently recruiting for a Head of Coffee, whose responsibility it is to roast and taste their coffees at their brand-new roastery near Robin Hood’s Bay.

As part of ambitious growth plans for the business, the Head of Coffee role will be pivotal to their journey.

The Baytown Coffee Company has two aims – to make great coffee and give back to its communities both in the UK and at origin.

When they’re not roasting, you can catch them doing beach cleans, hosting coffee events and doing projects with schools.

Nick Hartley, founder of The Baytown Coffee Company, said: “Baytown was set up out of the love of great coffee and we’re looking for someone who shares that love to come on board and be responsible for roasting all of our coffees.

“It’s definitely not your usual job and doesn’t come up very often. We’re excited to see what response we get.”

Head of Coffee responsibilities include all coffee roasting, quality control and tasting. The deadline is next Friday (March 15) and they can apply to info@baytowncoffeecompany.com by sending a CV and a single-page cover letter.