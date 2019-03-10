Get involved in these Jane Tomlinson Run For All Events around Yorkshire in 2019
Set yourself a new challenge this year and take part in one of the Jane Tomlinson Run For All Events around Yorkshire.
Get fit and raise money for good causes:
1. York 10K
Has become one of the most popular in Yorkshire since launching in 2009. Rare chance to run through the heart of the historic city, the route starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road close to the racecourse. Takes place on August 4
Celebrates its 34th year this year. Starting on The Headrow in Leeds City Centre, it takes in the village of Meanwood and Kirkstall Abbey. Taking place on May 12, entrants must be aged 17 or over. Runforall.com
The second half marathon in the city takes place this year on June 2. Held on the same day as the Hull 10K, creating a festival of running. The 13.1-mile route starts and finishes in Alfred Gelder Street.
A scenic run and a great challenge, the marathon has been sold out each year since its inception in 2013. Starting in the centre of York this year's event takes place on October 20. Entrants must be 18 years-old or over.