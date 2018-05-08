Get ahead by wearing a hat for the day in support of Leeds charity

A charity is hoping people with a head for fundraising will support its work during Leeds Learning Disability Week.

Leeds Mencap is encouraging folk across the city to wear a cap or a hat for one full day during the course of the week, which runs from June 18 to 25.

People who take up the Wear A Cap For Leeds Mencap challenge are being asked to make a small donation to the charity, which is based in East End Park in east Leeds.

Leeds Mencap chief executive Cath Lee told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “This year as part of Leeds Learning Disability Week, Leeds Mencap is asking everyone to wear a cap or hat to show your support for people with learning disabilities across Leeds.

“It’s easy – take a picture of yourself wearing your hat, post it on social media and, if you can, make a small donation.

“This year, together with our partners, we want to create as much awareness of the week as possible so please show your support.”

Leeds Learning Disability Week will feature events such as a sponsored walk around Swinsty Reservoir near Harrogate, a down memory lane get-together at Armley Mills and a fun day at Wetherby Social Club.

The week is being run by a task group that includes Aspire Community Benefit Society, Connect In The North, Leeds City College, Leeds City Council and People In Action.

For further information about the programme of events, visit www.through-the-maze.org.uk.

Leeds Mencap moved into its purpose-built home on East End Park’s Vinery Terrace in 2016 following a major fundraising effort.

The charity is now focused on raising further funds so it can expand its services to meet growing demand across Leeds.