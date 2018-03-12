'George was an avid Leeds United fan': Families pay tribute to 17-year-old boys killed in crash

Families of two 17-year-olds killed in a crash in North Yorkshire have issued emotional statements paying tribute to the boys 'taken far too soon'.

The two boys, killed in a crash on the A61 on Wednesday, March 7, have been named as George Thomas Turner, 17, from Sowerby, and Mason Pearson, also 17, from Thirsk.

The two boys were killed in the crash

George and Mason, who were rear seat passengers in a VW Bora involved in the collision, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a written statement, George’s family said: “George was a beloved son and brother, taken far too soon.

“He always had a smile on his face, he was a happy cheeky chappie.

“George was a popular lad and had several very good friends, he was intelligent and highly thought of by work colleagues.

“He was a sporty lad and played football at Thirsk Falcon Football Club and cricket with Thirsk Cricket Club.

“He enjoyed a bet, and was looking forward to his 18th birthday, when he would be able to place his first official stake with a betting operator.

“George was an avid Leeds United fan, just like his dad.

“He enjoyed eating pizza and was Milano Pizza Place’s best non-paying customer.

“George was such a bright light, who will continue to shine.”

Mason’s family said:

“Mason, our beautiful son and brother, was a fun-loving teenager with a zest for life.

“He was a hard worker who was making plans for his future, hardly able to contain his glee at soon becoming 18.

“He loved being with his friends, and an ideal Saturday was going with them to watch his one love, Middlesbrough Football Club.

“The void that has been left in our life is unbearable and beyond repair.

“Our hearts are shattered, we just want our boy safely back with us.”

Another two passengers in the VW Bora, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, remain in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the VW Bora, a 22-year-old local man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the collision, which also involved a black Ford Focus and resulted in seven people, including two children, being taken to hospital.

A 27-year-old man, a three-year-old girl and a six-month old boy, who were inside the Ford Focus, were discharged from hospital following treatment.

A 24-year-old woman, also a passenger in the Ford Focus, is receiving treatment in hospital for what are considered as none life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information including dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote reference number 12180039673 when providing details about the incident.