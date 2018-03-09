George Ezra announces Hull Venue gig this November

Have your say

Singer/songwriter George Ezra is coming to Hull later this year.

George Ezra will perform at Hull Venue on Saturday November 10 as part of his UK tour which also stops off at Wembley Arena.

It comes after Liam Gallagher was asked to officially open the new 3,500-capacity arena in Hull - and said he was keen to do it.

The multi-platinum Budapest songwriter is set to release his second album, Staying at Tamara's, on March 23, following his 2014 debut, Wanted on Voyage.

Wanted on Voyage reached number one in the UK and the top ten in seven other countries.

Hull Venue, which is due to open this summer and will host concerts and other events, Tweeted the Oasis star after his brother Noel was controversially accused of insulting the city at a gig in America.

Liam responded on Twitter with the Tweet 'LOVE HULL' and has now expressed interest in visiting the city to officially open the new venue.

Tickets for the 3,500-capacity combined standing/seated gig go on sale at 9am next Friday.

Tickets are priced £29.50 each (fees apply) and go on sale from www.hull-venue.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk from 9am next Friday.

Alternatively call 0844 8440444. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

For any queries regarding accessible ticketing please call 0800 9884440.