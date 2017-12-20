Generous readers raise £19,318 for the YEP Leeds Half and Half Appeal

The Yorkshire Evening Post handed over more than £19,000 to the city’s two hospices.

Editor Hannah Thaxter made the cheque presentations yesterday to St Gemma’s Hospice and Wheatfields.

The grand total of £19,318, with £9,659 going to each, was raised thanks to kind hearted readers of the newspaper and supporters of the two causes via the Half and Half appeal throughout the year plus funds raised through Light up a Life.

Ms Thaxter said: “I’m always amazed at the generosity of our readers, who every year give thousands of pounds to this fund. I sincerely thank every person who has given money.

“When it was first set up, the aim was to raise £3m to go to the hospices – we are now less than £25,000 from this target.

“It is only when a friend or family member needs the services of a hospice that we realise just what a vital role they perform. To provide such a service is hugely expensive and I hope the YEP Half and Half Appeal can make an even bigger contribution next year.​”

Established in 1982, it is thought to be the longest running newspaper campaign in Yorkshire.

Jason Kirk, Acting Chief Executive at St Gemma’s, said: “Thank you to all the YEP readers for their generous support. The money raised this year has made a big difference, helping us care for patients and families when they need us most.”

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Wheatfields’ hospice director said: “The money has been put to extremely good use, with every penny helping to fund care we provide to patients and families at the time they need it most.

“Not only that, but the YEP helps to raise awareness of all aspects of our work from our inpatient unit to fundraising.”