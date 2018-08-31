Gas leak could force major Leeds road to remain CLOSED all weekend

A major route in and out of Leeds could be closed all weekend due to a gas leak earlier this week.

The A64 was closed on Tuesday (August 28) afternoon and now looks set to remain closed until Monday at the earliest, according to Northern Gas.

A64 is closed due to a gas leak. PIC: Highways England

Engineers are currently at the scene excavating and repairing the pipe where the gas is escaping from, with an estimated completion date of Monday, September 3 stated on the Northern Gas website.

A Northern Gas spokesperson said: "We are carrying out essential gas repair works.

"This is to ensure that we continue to provide the safest and most reliable service to local residents and businesses."

Motorists on the A1(M) trying to get to Leeds are advised to use the following diversions:

Travelling northbound on the A1(M):

Continue north to Junction 45 and leave on the A58, join the A6120 and then on to the A64.

Travelling southbound on the A1(M):

Continue to Junction 46 at Colton and then use the A6120 and then rejoin the A64.

If anyone smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide please call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

