Gas customers in Leeds told 'use only when absolutely necessary' following major leak

Gas customers in parts of Leeds are being asked to "use it only when absolutely necessary" as repairs continue following a major leak.

Northern Gas Networks engineers are working on-site to repair a medium pressure gas main damaged on Friday in Armley.

It is understood builders working on a nearby housing estate may have accidentally ruptured the main.

NGN said: "As a result of this we have encountered an issue with a medium pressure gas main in the area of Lea Mount Farm (LS5 3PX) with additional teams working hard to repair the damage. We will be working around the clock to get this work completed as soon as we can.

"To help us carry out this essential repair work we are asking customers living in the areas listed below to be careful with their gas usage and only use it when absolutely necessary."

Affected areas are: Adel, Bramley, Burley, Cookridge, Farnley, Hawksworth, Headingley, Horsforth, Hyde Park, Kirkstall, Weetwood and Yeadon.

The noise from the leak - which happened around 5pm - could be heard up to 100m away and was so loud some residents mistook it for gushing water.

Gareth Mills, On-site Customer Support Manager, said: “Our teams are working hard to repair the damage to both medium pressure gas mains with work expected to continue over the weekend. We thank customers for their cooperation and patience.”

Anyone requiring extra help or assistance can contact the Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 (option 3)

To report a gas emergency please call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.