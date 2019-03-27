Garforth man Peter is recognised for 80 years of service to church music

After over 80 years as a chorister, Peter Davis has finally decided to hang up his robes.

Peter was presented with the Royal School of Church Music’s loyal service medal recently, in recognition of his many years of faithful service, as church chorister at St Mary’s Church in Garforth.

Peter has been involved with church music since the age of seven, most prominently as a tenor and, for the last 35 years, has been a member of the choir at St Mary’s Church.

Gillian Hainsworth, director of music at St Mary’s, said, “We want to say a huge thank you to Peter for his outstanding commitment, dedication and singing, which has set a fine example to our younger choristers at St Mary’s.

“As well as being blessed with a gift for singing, Peter is a lovely person and it has been a pleasure to work with him in recent years.”

St Mary’s vicar, the Revd Jane Brown, said, “We are very grateful to Peter for his tremendous service to the choir and we still look forward to hearing him from the pews.”