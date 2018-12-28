Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane awarded in New Year Honours

As manager of the Three Lions, Gareth Southgate stole the hearts of football fans across the nation as England roared to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Now he has an OBE to go along with his success – while his captain Harry Kane gets an MBE on the back of the country’s memorable summer.

After years of disappointment at major tournaments, the Three Lions ripped up the script in Russia to reach the final four and match the country’s best ever performance on foreign soil.

Southgate was key to England’s surprise run to the semi-finals, which came less than two years of being parachuted in as temporary manager following the abrupt exit of Sam Allardyce.

The 48-year-old, of North Yorkshire, quickly went about earning the permanent post and changing the culture of the team, with their World Cup run followed by progress to the inaugural Nations League finals in a year that ends with an OBE.

“I’m an incredibly proud Englishman so having had the opportunity to have represented my country as a player more than 50 times and then to manage the team at a World Cup has been an absolute privilege,” Southgate said.

“I hope that everybody that has supported me throughout my career feels pride in the fact that I’ve received this honour because I wouldn’t be in this position without that help and guidance.”

Kane skippered England in Russia and won the Golden Boot after finishing top scorer at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old striker scored six goals and has shone throughout the year for high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

Outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore becomes a CBE for services to football.

And there is an OBE for services to football for former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg.

The 86-year-old survived the Munich air disaster in 1958, when he heroically saved several passengers from the crash.