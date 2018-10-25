Gardening - 5 of the best garden trugs

We look at 5 of the best garden trugs

Personalised Wooden Garden Trug, www.plantabox.co.uk, £36.00

This personalised garden trug is a highly-versatile piece of garden equipment beautifully proportioned and manufactured to the firm’s usual high standards. FSC approved and in the colour of your choice with space for your truly personal dedication to make it a gift that will never be forgotten.

Garden trug, www.rhsplants.co.uk, £32.99

Perfect for harvesting and carrying fresh flowers, fruit and vegetables, transporting tools and more, this trug makes a charming addition to any garden.

Expertly handmade from strips of shaped wood held in place with solid brass pins and screws, the trug is faithful to the traditional style and built to last.

A garden essential that makes a great gift for any keen gardener.

Colander trug, www.waitrosegarden.com, £8.99

This ingenious trug makes it quick and easy to wash your harvest. Fill it with muddy veg and rinse under the garden or kitchen tap, draining dirty water out through the holes at one end. Also suitable for gathering flowers and weeding.

Traditional Wooden Trug - large trug, www.dobbies.co.uk, £36.99

Traditionally made from Poplar wood, hand-shaped and with strong handles, these trugs are the essential garden accessory.

Ideal for harvesting time or for carrying your vegetables, herbs and flowers. Large trug measures 57 x 27cm.

Cotswold Garden Trug, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £18.95

This lovely little trug is just the right size to hold a pair of secateurs, gloves, trowel and twine and it’s also great for collecting smaller flowers and fruit. Designed to last, the sturdy base is made from sustainable Mango wood and the handle from leather.