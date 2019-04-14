Game of Thrones fans warned not to turn up to fake 'big screen' showing in Leeds tonight

Game of Thrones fans have been warned not to turn up to a 'big screen' premiere of season 8 in Millennium Square tonight.

Scammers are promoting an event which they claim will see the first episode of the final series shown on a big screen in Millennium Square on Sunday evening.

However, the event is fake and will not take place.

An organiser called Leeds Event Listings uploaded the event to the Allevents.in website, claiming that tickets will be free.

The promotional text reads:-

"If you're anything like us you can't wait for Season 8... We're that excited we've organised a large screen in Millennium Square.

"With season 7 ending with so many questions and not enough answers, it's safe to say there is a lot of anticipation for this season, which is rumoured to have a TWO hour long Season premiere.

"Tickets will be FREE for this event and they will be released closer to the time, so keep an eye out for it!"

No link to book tickets is provided. Anyone wishing to hold an event on Millennium Square would need to obtain permission from Leeds City Council. Big screens have been erected for major events in the past, such as England's World Cup 2018 matches.

A spokesman for Leeds City Council said:-

"We're aware of some fake events being promoted. Please note that we have not received a booking for the 'Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Screening' on Millennium Square this weekend/Monday and the episode will not be shown on the big screen. We have also contacted the administrators of the sites and asked them to remove the event as soon as possible.”

It's not the first time a fake event has been promoted in Leeds.

In February, a dumpling festival organised by a company called We Love Asian Food vanished before any firm details about a venue and ticket prices were ever released. It had been advertised on social media.

In 2017, punters lost money after they paid a promoter called Rundead for tickets to a 'zombie run' through Leeds city centre which never took place. The event website was taken offline and the organisers disappeared without refunding customers.