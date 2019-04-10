Game of Thrones actor claims that Marcelo Bielsa is 'the Chosen One' on US TV

Danish actor and Leeds United fan Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had an American talk show audience chanting 'in Bielsa we trust'.

The star, who plays Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the series 8 premiere later this week.

He discussed potential endings to the saga's final season with host Kimmel, including the identity of the mysterious Azor Ahai - a saviour or 'chosen one' who is the reincarnation of a legendary warrior. Many fans think the promised one will be revealed as Jon Snow - but Coster-Waldau cheekily suggested it could be Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa instead.

The Danish actor explained that Bielsa himself is a saviour who has brought the north to prominence again. He then asked the audience to chant 'in Bielsa we trust' and defined its meaning to Kimmel.

He is one of many Scandinavian fans of the club, which he has followed since childhood, and is a member of the Leeds United Supporters' Trust.