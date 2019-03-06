Gallery gives children chance at being artists

Ferens Art Gallery gives kids chance to become artists

...BY AL JONES

Including works by European Old Masters, the Ferens has a magnificent collection of paintings and sculptures, portraiture, marine painting and modern and contemporary British art.

Highlights include masterpieces by Lorenzetti, Frans Hals, Antonio Canaletto, Frederick Leighton, Stanley Spencer, David Hockney, Helen Chadwick and Gillian Wearing. With a regular programme of events, guided tours and changing exhibitions, there’s always something new to explore. As a finalist in the 2018 White Rose Awards Arts and Culture category (the biggest tourism awards in the UK), the Ferens Art Gallery is officially one of the best in Yorkshire.

The true hidden gem is the Children’s Gallery, ‘Explore Art’. Developed in close partnership with educational specialists, this gallery aims to make art fun and accessible to everyone, regardless of age.

It’s specifically designed for children aged up to five and their families. Kids have the chance to play, create and explore in this stimulating environment which is packed with hands on activities to help them investigate works of art.

There’s also an opportunity for grown-up budding artists to have their work displayed. The annual Open Exhibition at the Ferens Art Gallery has celebrated the creativity of local amateur and professional artists since 1967. Each year the Open includes a truly diverse selection in a variety of styles and media; this year it is running until Sunday April 14.

Factfile

Address: Queen Victoria Square, Carr Lane, Hull, East Yorkshire, HU1 3RA

Opening Times: Monday-Saturday 10am-4.30pm; Sunday 11am-4pm

Admission: Free

Telephone: 01482 300300

Website: www.hcandl.co.uk/museums-and-galleries/ferens

Find Out More: Yorkshire.com