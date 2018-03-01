Gadgets: 5 of the best fitness trackers

We look at 5 of the best fitness trackers

NOKIA Steel Fitness Watch - Rose Gold, Currys, £119.99

Keep tabs on your everyday activities, from walking to swimming with the Nokia Steel. Logging your steps, distance and calories, you can view your stats on your smartphone and see if you’re on target to reach your daily goal.

Fitbit Charge 2 HR + Fitness Small Wristband, Argos, £119.99

Make every beat count with Fitbit Charge 2™—the all-new heart rate and fitness wristband. Maximize workouts with PurePulse heart rate, multi-sport modes and ConnectedGPS. Track all-day activity, exercise and sleep. And make the most of your routine with smartphone notifications, Reminders to Move and guided breathing sessions.

Garmin vivosmart 3 Fitness Activity Tracker with Wrist Based Heart Rate, Black, John Lewis, £129.99

Get fit and keep fit with the vívosmart 3 Smart Activity Tracker from Garmin. In a sleek, discreet and stylish package, the vívosmart 3 is packed with smart features to track your activity and wellbeing all day long.

TomTom Runner 3 Running Watch (large), GoOutdoors, £86.40

The Runner 3 Cardio Running Watch provides a range of fun, clever and useful features for runners of all abilities.

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or are just getting started, this watch helps you to record times and beat them, find routes and improve them, and generally keep youself plugged into your performance.

Including GPS tracking, multisport modes, route exploration, race mode, 24/7 activity tracking and much more, running has never been so interactive.

Once you’ve built up your stats and worked on your routes, you can share your successes and findings with your friends so they can compete and share in your experience.

Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband with Built-in GPS - Black, Tesco, £49.00

The HUAWEI Band 2 Pro has a long battery life, with a single charge lasting for 21 days of normal usage.

It can withstand water pressure of 5 ATM and supports all day wear, including rain, shower & swim.HUAWEI Band 2 Pro doesn’t just provide comprehensive and accurate workout data records (heartbeat, pace, movement distance, calories, speed, and direction) but integrates a professional motion analysis algorithm to help users exercise in a thoroughly scientific way.

Professional workout report includes: Distance, Heart rate, Calorie, Pace, VO2 max, training effect, and recovery time advice.