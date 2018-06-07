Gadgets: 5 of the best dehumidifiers

We look at 5 of the best dehumidifiers

Dimplex Forte DXDH10N Dehumidifier - White, Ao.com, £129

Dimplex’s dehumidifier keeps your room free from moisture and strips the air from unwanted allergens. It can remove up to 10 litres of water from the air, making it the ideal appliance for allergy sufferers. The auto shut off function means it switches off when the tank is empty. It helps to dry your clothes too, by removing the moisture from the air.

WDH-122H-12R 12LTR Dehumidifier Screwfix, £104.99

Suitable for domestic use, this dehumidifier can remove up to 12 litres of moisture a day. The single speed device comes with a four litre tank and a one year guarantee.

Ebac 2650e Dehumidifier, 18 Litre Extraction, Tesco, £169.00

Eliminate condensation, dampness, mould and odours around your home with the Ebac 2650e. Manufactured in Britain for the British climate, Ebac dehumidifiers are designed to operate effectively and efficiently at low temperatures with Intelligent Defrost. Complete with exclusive Smart Technology the 2650e will automatically detect when the humidity level in your home increases and will turn itself on to remove any excess moisture from the air. The 2000 series includes powerful Laundry and Air Purification Modes that make them perfect for home use.

DYSON Air Multiplier AM10 Portable Humidifier, Currys, £499.99

Hydrate air for a healthier environment with the Dyson Air Multiplier AM10 Portable Humidifier in white and silver.

Take advantage of ultraviolet light technology with the AM10. Every drop of water is exposed, killing 99.9% of bacteria before the mist is released – leaving you with cleaner, purer air.

This Dyson model creates a comfortable, fresh environment by measuring the temperature and humidity and adjusts accordingly.

First to meet the asthma and allergy friendly standard, this humidifier uses Air Multiplier technology to project hygienic, humidified air evenly and at speed into your room.

Challenge 10 Litre Dehumidifier, Argos, £99.99

This simple Value 10 Litre Dehumidifier is suitable for room size 15-25m²,10 litres of moisture can be extracted per day.