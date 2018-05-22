Gabrielle to support Tony Hadley at Leeds Millennium Square gig

Have your say

Gabrielle will support Tony Hadley at his Millennium Square gig in Leeds in July.

The hugely popular and multi award winning singer and songwriter will be bringing her unique sound to Leeds, performing her many classic hits as well as tracks from her new album

The release of ‘Under My Skin’ will mark 25 years since the release of her debut #1 single, Dreams.

Gabrielle is one of the most successful British singer-songwriters. She has sold over 5 million records in the UK alone and scored 2 #1 singles, 10 Top 10 singles, a #1 album

and 4 Top 10 Albums.

She is also a two-time BRIT Award winner, receiving the Best British Breakthrough Act in 1994 and the Best British Female Solo Artist in 1997. Gabrielle has

also won various MOBO Awards and an Ivor Novello for Outstanding Song Collection.

Opening the evening will be local Yorkshire soulful groove and funk band Ten Millennia who have recently been performing live with The Corrs and Jools Holland

The Summer Series is a collection of live music concerts and events in Millennium Square, Leeds during July and August 2018.