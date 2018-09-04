Gabby Logan backs Great Ormond Street charity 5K

TV presenter Gabby Logan joined young cancer patients to urge people to raise cash for a hospital charity.

The Leeds-born former gymnast was at a launch event to promote the RBC Race for the Kids 5K, held in October in aid of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. She was pictured in London’s Hyde Park with 10-year-old cancer patient Rowan Pethard, who is aiming to get at least 100 people to join his team in the race.

Rowan rang the Great Ormond Street “end of treatment” bell on August 8, marking the last chemotherapy cycle after being diagnosed with leukaemia in March 2015.

His family previously raised £30,000 for the renowned children’s hospital by taking part in the race.

For more information about the race log on to www.gosh.org/raceforthekids