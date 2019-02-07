Further North reaches parts other pubs can’t...

Nestled at the very edge of the final row of terraced premises on Harrogate Road, Further North is often the first or last bar that you’ll spot in Chapel Allerton.

As the first of the North Bars brand to branch out of the city centre in 2007, it has since become somewhat of an LS7 staple, nailing the neighbourhood local ‘feel’ just like its exuberant sibling, Preston, in Oakwood.

BarFly...Further North, Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton,Leeds...8th March 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

While nearby The Pit offers a youthful vibe, with loud pop music and screens, and The Three Hulats Wetherspoons pub often attracts an older punter, Further North has a healthy mix.

As we scan the room, we’re pleasantly surprised by the blend of age ranges - from a quartet in their early twenties to an elderly couple who have brought their dog along.

Yes, this establishment is family and pooch-friendly.

You’d be forgiven for mistaking that the hanging flags of the United States were part of the usual get-up, blending into the colonial backdrop of this suburban North Bar establishment.

The American emblems are, however, in recognition of the company’s USA Beer Festival – a now-annual theme – giving the folks of Leeds a taste of tipples from across the Pond.

On that note, onto the beer.

First off: service here, true to North Bar style, is on point. Unless overly-crowded, you’re not left long waiting to be served despite it being small.

Owing to its size, range on the pumps here isn’t expansive.

But the couple of hand-pulls and taps offer North Brewing Company’s usuals, including the ever-popular Session Pale.

In keeping with its US-themed mini beer festival, and to the delight of Leeds’ American football fans with the arrival of the Superbowl last weekend, stateside ale makes an appearance on the taps.

New England-based Geary Brewing’s seven per cent pale ale is flanked by Virginia-made Hardywood’s VIPA and Raspberry Stout offerings.

Once you’ve grabbed a seat, and providing it’s not too cramped, friendly staff will offer table service at no extra cost. A pleasant comfort.

And it is those small, yet simple touches that this charming bar offers, just like the selection of toiletries in the bathroom should you need to freshen up in between rounds.

For regulars, your own tankard can hang on the back wall. Be aware though that after 8pm on a Friday or Saturday, you may struggle to bag yourself a table.

The upstairs allows for overfill but can be occupied as a function space. Further North is quaint, and, unlike its bigger, city centre-based brothers, space is at a premium here.

All-in-all, a pleasant experience for fans of good beer and a friendly atmosphere, without the typical hustle and bustle of the centre of town.

Harrogate Rd, Leeds LS7 4NZ

Score: 4/5