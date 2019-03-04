Further arrests made in connection with Bradford Centenary Square assault

West Yorkshire Police have arrested two teenagers and confirm the assault was not hate-motivated.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Sunday, February 24 and footage circulating on social media appeared to show the victim being repeatedly kicked in the head.

West Yorkshire Police have made two further arrests, both 16-year-old males, who have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Another male, also 16, who was earlier arrested in connection with the incident also remains under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to advise that contrary to social media reports the victim is of Asian ethnicity and following further investigation into the circumstances can now confirm that the assault was not hate-motivated.

"The victim, who suffered minor injuries, and his family are being supported by officers as the investigation continues.

"Violence will not be tolerated and such incidents will be fully investigated, so appropriate action can be taken against the perpetrators."

On Monday February 4, police also issued an image of a further male in relation this investigation and would ask anyone who can assist with identifying him to contact the Bradford City Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13190100781.

Information can also be reported using the Live Chat facility or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.