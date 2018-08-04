Funerals to take place today of four men killed in crash after police pursuit in Bradford

FUNERALS WILL take place today for four men killed when their car hit a tree in Bradford after a police pursuit.

Friends Murtza Chaudhry, aged 21, Arbaaz Hussain also aged 21, Zeeshan Khalid, aged 20, and Tayyab Siddique, aged 22, died in the crash on Toller Lane in the early hours of August 2.

The scene of the crash, in Toller Lane, Bradford

They were all from the Bradford area.

An Islamic funeral service, known as a Janaza, will take place for all four men at 4pm today at Manningham Mills Association, Scotchman Road, Bradford.

Posting the details of the funerals on social media, Bradford West MP Naz Shah said: "The funerals of the four young men, Tayyub, Murtaza, Arbas and Zeeshan, who tragically lost their lives in the early hours of Thursday morning in a car crash on Toller Lane will take place this afternoon.

"Can I take this opportunity to thank the Coroner's office, the local police, the IOPC [Independent Office for Police Conduct], the Council of Mosques, the local Councillors and other community members, who have worked together to support the families and the wider community, and continue in their efforts to support the arrangements for the janaza this afternoon for what is without doubt a very difficult day for us all.

"My thoughts and prayers remain with the families and all those involved."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash.

Investigators have said they believe the grey BMW 1 Series car in which the men were travelling had been spotted travelling at excessive speeds and was pursued for a short time by an unmarked West Yorkshire Police car before the crash.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware that there is some concern that the police vehicle made contact with the BMW prior to the crash. Having reviewed some of the evidence already, we can confirm there is no indication of this.

"We can also confirm that time between the police car first having sight of the BMW and the collision with the tree is approximately one minute according to the evidence we have analysed so far.

"Our investigation will focus on the circumstances of the pursuit and the actions of the officers involved, who are all being treated as witnesses.

"Anyone who witnessed, or recorded, the incident is asked to contact us on 0800 096 9079 or email tollerlanebradford@policeconduct.gov.uk."

A manager of a coffee shop near the crash site described those who died as "polite young men".

Mohammed Rashid, 51, said that the people he believed to have been involved in the crash had been going to his shop since they were boys and said they were all friends. He added: "It's an absolute tragedy. Your heart just goes out to the families, to their parents.

"They were all polite young men, although I only knew them to greet and say hello to every now and then when they came in."