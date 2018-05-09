Funeral of tragic Rocco Wright takes place in Leeds today

Rocco Wright
Rocco Wright
0
Have your say

The funeral of a three-year-old boy that drowned in a health club's swimming pool has taken place in Leeds today.

READ: Parents pay tribute to 'the most joyful boy you could ever wish to meet' after toddler drowns in Leeds pool

Rocco Wright tragically died at the David Lloyd Club in Moortown last month after his family had gone for a swimming lesson in the indoor pool.

The funeral took place at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Moortown, Leeds, earlier today (Wednesda).

Rocco and his four-year-old sister were due to have a lesson at the health club on Saturday, April 21, when the young boy went missing, before being found in the pool by father Steven.

l

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival turns back the clock in Leeds

Kingsley Wetherald scores from the penalty spot for Beeston.

Photo gallery: Match action and goals from the weekend’s games around Leeds and West Yorkshire