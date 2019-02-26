Funeral of former Man Utd youth coach Eric Harrison: Here are the stars who came to Halifax to pay tribute
Stars from the football world have gathered at Halifax Minster for the funeral of Eric Harrison.
Sir Alex Ferguson and his Class of 92 stars are at the service to pay tribute to Calderdale born Harrison, who died last week. For updates on the service click here.
1. Mark Hughes
Ex-Manchester United player Mark Hughes arrives at Halifax Minster
2. Brian Kidd
Ex-Manchester United coach Brian Kidd arrives at the funeral of Eric Harrison
3. Nicky Butt
Ex-Manchester United player and Class of '92 star Nicky Butt
4. Ryan Giggs
Class of 92 star Ryan Giggs arrives at Eric Harrison's funeral
