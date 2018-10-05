Fundraising begins for plaque remembering last British soldier killed in WW1 from Leeds

Funds are now trickling for a project commemorating a Leeds man who went down in history as the last British soldier killed in action in the First World War.

Leeds Civic Trust this month launched a fundraising appeal to recognise George Edwin Ellison with a special plaque and accompanying booklet as part of the centenary commemorations of the signing of the Armistice.

The 40-year-old was shot on the outskirts of the Belgian town of Mons in November 1918, just 90 minutes before the Armistice brought an end to the fighting.

However, the trust needs to help raise some £2,000 through a crowdfunding campaign towards the cost of the booklet and the plaque, which it is hoped will be unveiled next month at Leeds railway station.

Martin Hamilton, director of Leeds Civic Trust, told the YEP: “We are delighted that money has started to come in now.

“It means that we can start planning everything and identifying and finalising the wording for the plaque.”

George, a miner from Richmond Hill, is buried in the St Symphorien Military Cemetery near Mons, and his grave faces that of John Parr, the first British solider killed during the war.

He left behind a widow, Hannah, and a four-year-old son, James.

The trust’s fundraising continues and Mr Hamilton appealed for people to consider donating to the cause.

To support the campaign, visit the www.gofundme.com website and search for ‘George Ellison’.