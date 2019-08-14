Fundraiser for Movember Foundation at Roundhay Park

Men’s health will be top of the agenda when MoRunning, the national running event series, arrives at Roundhay Park in Leeds this November.

MoRunning is a series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km runs taking place at 24 different locations across the UK and Ireland in aid of the Movember Foundation who raise vital funds and awareness around men’s health, including mental health and cancer. The run will take place from Roundhay Park on November 24.

David Krangel at MoRunning, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring MoRunning to Leeds. The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to local people of all fitness abilities.” Visit www.mo-running.com/locations to sign up.