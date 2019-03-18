Funding to help elderly feel safer

Elderly and vulnerable Rothwell residents have been given a funding boost to help them feel safer.

The money, funded by Coun Karen Bruce, has gone to the local policing team and will be used to fund items such as bank card blockers to help prevent contactless fraud, purse bells and lanyards to help prevent theft, audible door wedges that sound an alarm if a door is moved and personal attack alarms.

Coun Karen Bruce (Labour, Rothwell) said: “I was delighted to be able to fund these devices.

“I know that many elderly and vulnerable residents can feel anxious when out and about or even in their homes and I hope that these devices help to reassure them and help them feel safer.”

Police will be contacting local community groups.