Fun activities at Leeds shopping centre to mark World Book Day

Books will be brought to life for youngsters at the White Rose Shopping Centre this Thursday with a series of activities to help celebrate World Book Day.

Literary-themed fun workshops will run at the centre throughout the day for children of all ages, organised together with children’s play specialists Boomchikkaboom.

Events include baby yoga, messy play, and fairytale story workshops – plus the White Rose team will be hiding 30 of their favourite literary classics around the centre for visitors to find, enjoy and share.

General manager at the centre Steven Foster said: “We’re so excited to celebrate one of our favourite days of the year, World Book Day, at White Rose. We’re a team of book-lovers and we know our visitors will love the fun and creative events we’re putting on.”

For a full schedule of events planned visit www.white-rose.co.uk.