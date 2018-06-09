Full list of today’s road closures for the Leeds AJ Bell World Triathlon

There are several road closures across Leeds today for the AJ Bell World Triathlon.

Early risers should be aware that Rossington Street is closed from 5am to 6.50am.

Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue are closed for most of the morning from 5am to 1pm.

From 06.50am quite a few main streets are closed including:

The Headrow, Eastgate, Westgate, Park Row, Greek Street, East Parade, Park Square East, St Paul’s Street, Central Street, Park Place, Queen Street, Park Square West, Calverley Street, Cookridge Street, Rossington Street.

They will reopen again at 07.30am

The race takes place on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10.

The first leg begins in Roundhay Park before the teams cycle to Otley Road and back.

They will then run into the city centre, lap around The Headrow and finish in Millennium Square.

Big screens will be showing live coverage of the races in both Roundhay Park and Millennium Square.