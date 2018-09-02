Full list of road closures and everything else you need to know ahead of Let's Ride Leeds

Have your say

The HSBC UK Let’s Ride Cycling Festival takes place in Leeds today (Sunday) with a number of road closures enforced,

Full list of road closures

Cyclists can ride as much or as little of the 6km route as they like, taking in the landmarks and cultural hotspots of our great city centre.

It gets under way at around 11am and is expected to continue until 3pm.

It’s for all ages, abilities and confidence levels, so you can wobble, zig-zag and stop as much as you like!

If you haven’t got a bike, no problem – you can hire one for free on the day.

Here is the full list of road closures and times they will be in place:

The Headrow (eastbound) from Calverley Street to Albion Street 6.00am – 6.00pm

Albion Street from The Headrow to Merrion Street 6.00am – 6.00pm

Merrion Street from Albion Street to Wade Lane 8.30am – 5.00pm

Wade Lane from Merrion Street to Lovell Park Road 7.00am – 5.00pm

The whole of Merrion Way 7.00am – 5.00pm

The whole of Tower House Street 8.30am – 5.00pm

The whole of Jacob Street 8.30am – 5.00pm

The whole of Elmwood Close 7.00am – 5.00pm

Lovell Park Road from Wade Lane to Oatland Lane 7.00am – 5.00pm

Oatland Lane from Lovell Park Road to Servia Hill 7.00am – 5.00pm

Servia Hill from Oatland Lane to St Marks Road 7.00am – 5.00pm

St Marks Road from Servia Hill To Raglan Road 7.00am – 5.00pm

The whole of Cathcart Street 7.00am – 5.00pm

Rampart Road from Cathcart Street to Woodhouse Lane 7.00am – 5.00pm

Clarendon Road from Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane 7.00am – 5.00pm

The whole of Willow Terrace Road 6.45am – 5.00pm

Calverley Street (southbound) from Willow Terrace Road to Portland Street 7.30am – 5.00pm

Cookridge Street from The Headrow to Great George Street 6.00am – 6.00pm

Great George Street from Calverley Street to Cookridge Street 7.00am – 5.00pm

The whole of Portland Way (excluding emergency access) 8.30am – 5.00pm

The whole of Portland Crescent 7.00am – 5.00pm

The whole of Portland Gate 7.00am – 5.00pm

Times are approximate and subject to change. All roads either crossing or having a junction with the listed roads will also be closed.

There will also be a number of activities suitable for the whole family throughout the day.

Here are the full details:

Festival Zone 1 – Millennium Square

Collect your bib. Take part in the HSBC UK Let’s Ride ‘Spin to Win Challenge’. Pedal through time in ‘Virtual Reality Cycling Experience’ ,

Festival Zone 2 – Albion Street

Visit the ‘Cycling in Leeds’ gazebo for loads of information about cycle routes and cycle safety. Sit in the heavy goods lorry and see what the driver sees. Children can complete the cycle safety quiz and get a gift.

Festival Zone 3 – First Direct Arena

Talk to representatives from Martin House; Decathlon; Alzheimer’s Society; and Cycle Expo, who will be there throughout the day.

Festival Zone 4 – Woodhouse Moor

Not doing the full route? You can do the dedicated short loop. There’s even a selection of adapted bikes to hire, free of charge! Grab some refreshments. Get some one-to-one coaching at ‘Go Ride’ – and more, before a lovely downhill route.

Festival Zone 5 – University of Leeds

See the Extreme Mountain Bike Stunt Show throughout the day and make your way back to Millennium Square with your fully-stamped reward card for your free gift.

