Frozen ponds warning as Big Chill continues

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is warning about the dangers of frozen ponds as people get out and about this weekend.

The public are being warned not to venture onto thin ice as they could put their lives at risk.

It comes as forecasters warn of more snowfall expected over the weekend and freezing temperatures into the middle of next week.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ian Bitcon said: “Fortunately the big freeze has not cause too many problems for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and we have maintained business as usual with all of our fire engines still on the run.

“As we approach the weekend we would like to remind the people of West Yorkshire about the perils of frozen ponds and lakes and the immediate debilitating effect on the body of falling into cold water.

“We urge parents to know where their kids are playing and to keep a keen eye on them, whilst of course enjoying the winter activities we all love such as sledging and making snowmen!”

Falling into icy water sets off a number of natural human responses, the fire service said.

'Cold water shock' causes people to panic and gasp for air, while the cold makes the body switch into preservation mode, diverting warm blood to protect vital organs.

Fatigue sets in quickly - and even good swimmers can get into difficulties.