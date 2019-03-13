Frosty reception greets fly-tipper

A Leeds businessman has been ordered to pay £2,200 after illegally dumping five fridges and freezers out of the back of his van.

Stefan Stadian, of Harehills, deposited the household appliances at Harehills Place and Darfield Grove last April, ‘putting pedestrians and other road users at risk due to the speed he was travelling and the lack of care when dumping the items,’ according to Leeds Magistrate Court.

Sentencing was passed earlier this month and Mr Stadian was landed with a Criminal Behaviour Order, and ordered to pay £2,235.72 in total, as well as being served with a community order of 60 hours unpaid work in the community over the next 12 months.

Helen Freeman, chief officer for environmental services, said: “We simply will not tolerate this kind of illegal behaviour in the city, and endangering other road users in the process is completely unacceptable.

“Communities should not be blighted by this kind of illegal activity and we welcome reports and sightings from the public of any incidences of flytipping in areas around the city.

“Where any incident is reported or sighted, we will look to remove the waste swiftly and take action against the offenders where possible.”

Visit www.leeds.gov.uk for more information about flytipping and to find out how to report incidents in Leeds.

According to the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs, local authories in England dealt with 998,000 fly-tipping incidents in 2017/18, with clearance costs estimated at £1 million per day.