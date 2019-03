Yorkshire has honoured its heroes since the scheme began in 1866, from author Emily Bronte to Nobel prize winning geneticist Oliver Smithies.

But who would people from different generations choose to celebrate? That's the question we posed to the Yorkshire Evening Post panel who have their say on local issues each week.

1. Joanne St Lawrence It has to be Alan Bennett and Barbara Taylor Bradford. They have given hours of pleasure to those who read their books and watched the television adaptations. The characters of Leeds were never so well observed. Joanne St Lawrence ugc Buy a Photo

2. Sophie Mei Lan For me it is the everyday women that inspire me. The women who run, work and volunteer for charities such as Homestart Wakefield and CoActive Arts Charity. So many women deserve recognition. Sophie Mei Lan ugc Buy a Photo

3. James Lee Ex-Benton Park School alumnus and cheeky, rapid-fire comic Billy Pearce: evergreen of Variety and ever-present of pantomime. I didnt think Id find Hiya Kids! or Chuffin eck! quite so funny. James Lee ugc Buy a Photo

4. Natasha Meek Yorkshire is a place where artists seem to thrive and it would be nice to have an art walk style series of plaques dedicated to those perhaps lesser known, such as the talented Sharron Astbury-Petit or painter Darren Reynolds. Natasha Meek ugc Buy a Photo

