Free care for dogs of Leeds homeless

A team of vets have started a mobile surgery in the city centre to treat the dogs of homeless owners.

They will be on hand to provide free health checks and administer medication, microchips and preventative treatment, including flea and worm protection.

Beechwood Vets, which has surgeries in Garforth, Chapel Allerton, Beeston and Crossgates, will provide the products free of charge and vets and nurses, working on a rota, will give up their time to volunteer for the project.

They are working with the outreach group, Street Paws.

On the first Thursday of every month, between 7pm and 9pm, practice manager Kelly Mann and her team will wait in City Square to meet homeless people visiting a food station.

She said: “For many homeless men and women, their dog is their lifeline but vet care can often prove difficult to access and impossible to afford for people living on the streets.

“The main challenge will be reassuring owners we are not there to take their dogs away from them. We need to build up trust so they realise we are there to offer care and help for their dogs.”

If the dogs are poorly or need neutering, Street Paws covers that cost.