Francis Gavan: Appeal for sightings of missing Dewsbury boy

Francis Gavan.

There have been a number of potential sightings of Francis Gavan in the town since he was reported missing on Thursday afternoon (June 30). This includes a confirmed sighting of him at around 8.30am today (July 2) in the Cliffe Street car park area.

He is described as white, around 4ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short, brown hair.

When he was seen earlier this morning, he was wearing a bomber-style jacket with black sleeves, dark bottoms and a black cap.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Francis or who has information about his whereabouts or movements to make contact.