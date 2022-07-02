Francis Gavan: Appeal for sightings of missing Dewsbury boy

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 12-year-old boy from Dewsbury.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 1:52 pm
Francis Gavan.
There have been a number of potential sightings of Francis Gavan in the town since he was reported missing on Thursday afternoon (June 30). This includes a confirmed sighting of him at around 8.30am today (July 2) in the Cliffe Street car park area.

He is described as white, around 4ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short, brown hair.

When he was seen earlier this morning, he was wearing a bomber-style jacket with black sleeves, dark bottoms and a black cap.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Francis or who has information about his whereabouts or movements to make contact.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1098 of 30 June.

