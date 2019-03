Dozens of people turned out to mark St Patrick's Day with a parade through the city centre.

St Patrick's Day Crowds gather in Millennium Square

St Patrick's Day The Leeds Pipe Band outside Leeds City Museum

St Patrick's Day Young and old bedecked in the Irish flag arrive for the parade

St Patrick's Day Crowds await the parade

