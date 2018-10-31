Four-year-old Leeds United fan wins Halloween with amazing Marcelo Bielsa costume

Have your say

A four-year-old boy has showed off one of the best football-themed Halloween costumes after dressing as Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Freddie Callaghan lives in Dublin with his Leeds United-supporting family, including parents Paul and Fiona and siblings Evan and Millie.

The youngster's family dressed him up as the Argentine manager by spraying his hair white, and he accessorised the outfit with a blue bucket and a club mug.

Mum Fiona said:-

"We sprayed his hair with silver with and black (he’s really a blonde) and put a Leeds tracksuit on him! And the Bielsa bucket is his Lego box."