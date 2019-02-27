Four Weddings And a Funeral cast invite viewers to ‘wedding of the year’ in video clip

Have your say

The cast of Four Weddings And A Funeral invite viewers to “the wedding of the year” in the first teaser for the Red Nose Day reboot.

Hugh Grant reprises the role of Charles, as the cast - including Rowan Atkinson as Father Gerald and Andie MacDowell as love interest Carrie - “request the pleasure” of the viewing public.

The 30-second video is the first of its kind promoting the short film sequel to the Richard Curtis romantic comedy.

One Red Nose Day And A Wedding will catch up with the film’s characters, directed by Mike Newell, who made the 1994 original.

In the clip the cast read out the names of their characters before adding there will be some “surprise guests”.

Grant, fresh from his acclaimed performance as Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal, then adds: “And please, try not to be late.”

Four Weddings And A Funeral followed Charles - played by a young Grant - searching for and eventually finding happiness.

The short film will also feature James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker.

It follows the success of Red Nose Day Actually, a short sequel to Love Actually, which premiered on Red Nose Day in 2017.

The new film will air on BBC One on Friday March 15.