Four news shops are opening at Trinity Leeds - but there’s a twist

Trinity Leeds was buzzing with music, fashion, art and photography tonight - to celebrate the launch of four new pop-up spaces.

You might also have noticed the eye-catching street art at the Albion Street entrance over the past couple of weeks.

VIPs hear more about Black Box at Trinity Leeds.

It’s all part of a pioneering new shopping experience that will see the units change every month - in a similar way to Trinity Kitchen - between boutique brands from the world of fashion, art, music, technology, as well as the local community.

It’s a partnership between Black Box, branded BLK BX, and Trinity Leeds’ owners Landsec.

The idea is to showcase the best up-and-coming independent and online fashion retailers by giving them the opportunity to experiment with their first physical store - without being restricted by the long term cost and bureaucracy associated with long-term leases.

The four units are currently occupied by urban fashion label Trapstar, Leeds Beckett University’s BA Fashion course, fashion-focused art gallery Runway Gallery and Leeds College of Art graduate Mikkel Ullah and her art project The Dynamite Project.

Rising R&B star Jodie Abacus soundtracked part of the evening.

Landsec’s business development director Rob Jewell said the concept was about bringing something new to retail in an age of online shopping in which many traditional big name brands are struggling.

He said: “Retail is going through a challenging time at the moment and it would be a bit of an exaggeration to say there’s a silver bullet but to my mind every retail destination should include elements like this.

“You’re not just dealing with a sales assistant who doesn’t know much about what they’re selling. You’re dealing with someone who’s passionate person or business owner who knows the product inside out, so you’re engaged with good old fashioned customers service.”

Mr Jewell said they were looking at brining cycling brands to Black Box to coincide with cycling events later this year.

“With that we would then engage with the local cycling clubs,” he added. “So we’re trying to incorporate the community into everything we’re doing and making it relevant to Leeds, so it’s more than just yet more shops.”