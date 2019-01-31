Four arrested as police chase with bank robbery suspects ends in Ripponden car smash

A dramatic police chase through Calderdale ended with a car smash and the arrests of four men after a bank robbery in Halifax.

Police were called to the NatWest bank branch on Waterhouse Street shortly before 11am after reports of an incident involving a G4S security driver delivering cash to the outlet.

A group of males threatened the driver and then made off with the cash. Police gave chase, which ended when the suspect car lost control and crashed into a wall on Oldham Road in Ripponden, which has now been reopened.

Eyewitness Stephen Robins, who owns the nearby Robins Mill Farm Shop, said:

"They lost control at the bridge and got stuck on the wall. It's caused a right mess.

The scene at Oldham Road in Ripponden. Credit: Alex Ventress

"I saw three suspects run out of the vehicle and they all went in different directions. One ran up to Rishworth School, the other two went into Dyson Lane, one went into the river.

"Another one was sat in the car and looked as though he might be injured.

"The police managed to get them all. They were very quick."

Stephen described how a maintenance worker working at the nearby Cinnamon Lounge restaurant gave chase to one of the suspects.

The scene at Oldham Road in Ripponden. Credit: Alex Ventress

"They ran straight past our window," he said, "It all happened very fast."

Duncan Watson, G4S Area Risk Consultant confirmed the incident at Waterhouse Street and said:

"Our courier was attacked shortly before 11am this morning during a routine service at Natwest on Waterhouse Street, Halifax.

Natwest on Waterhouse Street was the scene of a cash in transit robbery.

"I can confirm that our courier was not injured in the attack, and G4S are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to apprehend the individuals responsible. If you have any information which may assist the police investigation please contact them urgently."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:

"Police were called to Waterhouse Street, Halifax at about 10.53am today following a report of a cash in transit robbery.

"The incident occurred after a group of males approached and then threatened the driver before making off with a cash box.

"A suspect vehicle collided with a wall on Oldham Road in nearby Ripponden shortly afterward and officers arrested four men nearby."

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident and anyone who saw the robbery is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190055890.