Four arrested after men stabbed near Tesco in Huddersfield

Four people have been arrested after men were stabbed when trouble flared in a West Yorkshire town centre.

Police said they believe the incident yesterday in Huddersfield, which left three men in hospital, was a 'targeted attack'.

Armed officers were called to reports of a disturbance at St Peter's Street at around 5pm.

People reportedly fled to a nearby Tesco supermarket on Viaduct Street during the violence.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were deployed to the scene and found three males with injuries consistent of stab wounds.

"They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

"Four males, aged 15, 17, 24 and 26 were all arrested last night for section 18 wounding with intent offences."

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and witness are being urged to speak to to the police.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “Our investigation remains ongoing today to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“This was believed to be a targeted attack among people known to each other and we have four people currently in custody.

“Last night and throughout today there will be high visibility police patrols in and around the area by our neihgbourhood police teams to provide reassurance to the local communities.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward and contact the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.