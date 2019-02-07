Former Yorkshire Television archives in Leeds to become coffee shop and bar

Part of the old Yorkshire Television studio complex on Kirkstall Road has been transformed into a new coffee shop to serve visiting screen stars.

The former YTV archive rooms, which are now part of the independent Prime Studios site, are re-opening as a cafe-bar called Archive in a nod to their past.

The YTV studios closed in 2009

These are the 13 Yorkshire locations that appear in The ABC Murders

Archive will be open to the public - although the owners hope that visiting actors and actresses filming at Prime will drop in.

There will be lunch and brunch dishes made with local ingredients, and a range of vegan and vegetarian options. Porterhouse Cake Co are supplying cakes.

The Yorkshire locations that appear in Official Secrets

The coffee house and bar will also host live music, events and exhibitions.

The archives were mothballed in 2009, when ITV closed its Yorkshire base.

Prime Studios opened in 2012. Stars such as Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, John Malkovich and Rupert Grint have all taken part in shoots at the media production centre.

The BBC's Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders, which was shown at Christmas, was partly filmed there, as was Knightley's yet-to-be-released spy thriller Official Secrets, which also stars Ralph Fiennes and Matt Smith. Both productions also used a number of locations across Yorkshire.

Archive will open on February 11.