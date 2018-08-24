Former Leeds United footballers to star in new ITV weight loss reality show

Have your say

Lee Sharpe and Robbie Fowler are among the retired footballers taking part in a sport-themed weight loss challenge.

The Whites legends have signed up for ITV reality series Match Fit, which features a group of middle-aged former professionals trying to get back in shape.

They will be part of a team managed by Harry Redknapp, who will help the retired footballers return to the pitch in peak condition.

All of the stars played top-flight football in the 80s and 90s and are now aged in their 40s and 50s.

Sharpe, 47, played for Leeds United between 1996 and 1999 before a move to Bradford City. He retired while playing for Garforth Town in 2004.

Fowler, now 43, appeared for the Whites from 2001-2003 and later moved on to Manchester City and Liverpool. He has 26 England caps.

Also in the line-up is former England goalkeeper David Seaman, who grew up in Rotherham and supported Leeds United as a boy. He spent one season with the Whites from 1981-82, but left for Peterborough Town without making any appearances.

The other contestants are: Rob Lee, Chris Waddle, Steve Howey, John Barnes, Matt le Tissier, Mark Wright, Paul Merson, Neil Ruddock, Ray Parlour and Mark Chamberlain, the father of current England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The oldest player is 57-year-old Waddle and the youngest is Fowler.

Between them, the group have pledged to try and lost 40 stone in weight.

The two-part mini-series will hit our screens next year.