Former Leeds United footballer Tommy Wright charged with accepting bribes

Former Leeds United winger Tommy Wright has been charged with corruption.

The Scotsman, now 52, has been charged with two counts of accepting a bribe and will appear in court in London.

Leeds United - loan transfer deadline day LIVE

He signed for Leeds United in 1982 and spent four years at the club, making 92 appearances and scoring 28 goals, before leaving for Oldham Athletic in 1986. He retired in 2000, having also played for Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, and later became assistant manager at Barnsley.

Wright lives on Dark Lane in Barnsley and has been charged along with Giuseppe Pagliara, 62, of George Street, Manchester, and Dax Price, 47, of Susans Lane, Sittingbourne, who were both charged with two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

They will all appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

In the statement, the City of London Police said:

"In September 2016, the City of London Police were provided information by a national newspaper about various football agents who were thought to be facilitating bribes with individuals at football clubs, between May and September 2016.

"The information was reviewed by detectives and a criminal investigation was launched in November 2016.

"The three men were interviewed on a voluntary basis between December 2016 and April 2017."