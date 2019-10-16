Former Leeds Rhinos captain Gary Mercer to head up Ashville College rugby department
FORMER LEEDS Rhinos captain and Castleford Tigers coach Gary Mercer has been appointed head of rugby at Ashville College in Harrogate.
Alongside his rugby role at the school, Mercer will become a resident tutor in one of Ashville’s boarding houses. Mercer said: “I’m very much looking forward to taking on the new role of Ashville’s head of rugby.
“It has superb facilities, dedicated sports teachers, and, from what I’ve heard, some really great young players.”
Ashville College headmaster, Richard Marshall, said: “Rugby has been an integral part of school life since day one and having Gary Mercer join as head of rugby will add a new dimension to the coaching, alongside our existing talented and committed rugby coaches.
“His appointment reaffirms our commitment to the sport, which has also been further enhanced by us becoming a partner of Harrogate Rugby Club.
“I have no doubt Gary’s expertise and passion will take Ashville to new heights in competitive rugby whilst also allowing a wider group of pupils to share his love for the sport.”
Mercer also played for Bradford, Warrington, Halifax and New Zealand in rugby league and had a spell as coach at Halifax before switching codes to union.
His coaching career in rugby union includes time at Yorkshire Carnegie and in charge of National Two outfit Biggar, as well as working with the Scottish Rugby Union.