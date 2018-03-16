Former Leeds nightclub Carpe Diem to become underground street food market

Have your say

The basement of one of Leeds' most imposing Victorian buildings is to be transformed into an underground street food market.

The bar unit in the former Leeds School Board building on Calverley Street has been vacant since iconic nightclub Carpe Diem closed down in 2015.

The building, which was later the civic court before the upper floors were converted into officers, is situated close to Millennium Square.

The basement area will re-open May as PopCity - an underground street food market with six rotating vendors.

The exciting venture also includes a microbrewery, gin distillery, cocktail speakeasy and performance space for live music.

A full events programme is planned, and the bar will open until 2am during the week and 4am at weekends.

Carpe Diem enjoyed an 11-year tenure in the building, and hosted big name bands such as Kaiser Chiefs and Pigeon Detectives.