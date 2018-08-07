Former Emmerale actress Linda Lusardi’s feeling super at 60

Former Emmerdale actress Linda Lusardi has said she is “proud” to be turning 60 and no longer tries to hide her age.

The former glamour model, who has starred in the Leeds-based soap as well as The Bill and Hollyoaks, will celebrate the milestone in September.

She said: “Up until I turned 50 I was wary of the fact I had cellulite and flabby bits here and there. I’d hide it all away.

“Now I’m turning 60, I think, ‘I know I’ve got those things but I still look all right for 60’, so I don’t care any more.”

She added: “I’m really proud to be turning 60 next month and I get lots of nice comments. I don’t try to hide my age.”

Lusardi’s model potential was discovered as she waited at a bus stop at the age of 18. She went on to be one of the UK’s best known glamour models. In 2008 she appeared on Dancing On Ice. She credits her youthful looks to her Italian father’s genes.