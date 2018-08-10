Former Coronation Street director appears in court in Leeds to face child sex grooming charges

Former Coronation Street director in court on child sex charges
A former Coronation street director has appeared in court accused of trying to groom a 13-year-old for sex.

Tim Dowd, 65, was arrested in February at his home in Harrogate after police posed an underage girl in an online forum.

Dowd appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court to face four charges of attempting to incite a child into sexual activity.

No plea was entered and his case was adjourned until September 5 to be heard at Leeds Crown Court

Dowd, joined Coronation Street 24 years ago and was a senior figure on the ITV soap.

Dowd left the show earlier this year after his contract was not renewed.

