Forecast: What has the weather got in store for Leeds?

Leeds is preparing itself for a miserable start to Thursday, but the wet weather won't be here all day.
The morning is dominated by heavy rain fall and high winds which will batter down on the city, causing some problems for motorists making the morning commute.
However, the Met Office predicts that things will be dryer later in the day, although the chance of any prolonged sunny spells is slim.
Here's your 24 hour weather forecast for Leeds:
8am: Heavy rain
9am: Heavy rain
10am: Heavy rain
11am: Heavy rain
12pm: Heavy rain
1pm: Light rain
2pm: Overcast
3pm: Overcast
4pm: Overcast
5pm: Overcast
6pm: Overcast
7pm: Overcast
8pm: Overcast
9pm: Overcast
10pm: Overcast
11pm: Misty