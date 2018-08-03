For sale: The hidden Yorkshire mansion with easy access to M62

This former mill owner’s mansion sits in five acres of land and comes with its own lake, nine ensuite bedrooms and a two-bedroom apartment.

The much-loved Georgian property, now a boutique B&B, has been owned by the same family since 1957 and has undergone two major renovations.

The grade II listed house is full of period features.

Carole Kneen, who now owns the house with her siblings, says: “Our parents bought it in 1957. It had been an officers mess in the war and needed a lot work. Mum and dad did a full renovation.”

One of her strongest memories is her parents writing to the Queen to ask if they could have a pair of swans for the lake. The answer was “yes” and they were allowed to take a pair from the Thames.

The house was turned into retirement home for a short time before Carole and her sisters inherited and updated the property before turning it into a successful B&B.

One of the nine bedrooms.

“We are all getting older and have decided that it is time to sell but we will miss it. It’s fabulous and sits in an amazing setting,” says Carole.

The house has a separate apartment and nine en-suite bedrooms along with garaging and gardens.

*Contact: Daniel & Hirst, tel: 01484 711200, www.danielandhirst.co.uk

Thorpe House, Triangle

The house comes with five acres and a lake.

Price: £1.75m

